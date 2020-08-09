News

Fire kills 11 at COVID-19 facility as India posts record rise in infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eleven patients have died after a fire at a coronavirus treatment facility in India, as the country posted a record daily rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The blaze, the country’s second such incident in four days, ripped through the Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada, southeast India, on Sunday morning.
The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility, reports Sky News.
Rescue teams worked to save those trapped in the multi-storey building and 22 people have been taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.
An electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire, which broke out at around 5am and was brought under control after several hours, the spokesman added.
Indian Prime Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the blaze, adding: “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones.
“I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible.”
India’s home minister Amit Shah called the blaze a “tragic fire accident”.
He insisted “all possible support” would be provided to the state government.
On Thursday, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a private COVID-19-designated hospital in Ahmedabad, western India.
Fires are common in many buildings in India because of poor safety standards, with inadequate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm systems.
The latest blaze came as India recorded a record daily jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 64,399 new infections.
It is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000 in India.
More than 2,153,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in India, the world’s third highest total behind the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.
A total of 43,379 people infected with COVID-19 have died in India.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kaduna killings: CSOs call for Buhari, El-Rufai’s resignations

Posted on Author Reporter

Caleb Onwe, Abuja   Civil Society Organisations,  under the auspices of  Concerned Nigerians’ Group on Monday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying both leaders have failed to end to killings in Southern Kaduna. Recall that scores have been killed and buried in mass graves in […]
News

COVID-19: WORLD MASK WEEK! C’River State Govt Set up Special Court For Facemasks Defaulters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the outstanding innovations in the response against COVID-19 world over was the grand innovation of the locally manufactured face mask by the Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade who started the no mask no movement in Nigeria. Following this drive, over 1.5 million mask have been distributed free to Cross Riverians […]
News

Rededicate yourselves to Allah, pray for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells Muslims

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to their creator and pray for the country during this period of Eid-el-Kabir. Gbajabiamila said the need for prayers became more pressing at this time that the coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the world, including Nigeria. The speaker said with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: