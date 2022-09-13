Metro & Crime

Fire officer confirms fire outbreak in C’River Govt House

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Commanding Officer, Calabar Command of the Federal Fire Service, Mrs Olumayowa Olomola, has confirmed the fire incident that occurred inside the Cross River Government House.

Olomola, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the fire started from an electrical spark from a generator house. The Government House in the capital city houses the office of the governor and some of the civil servants as well as aides to the governor.

The fire, which occurred between late hours of Satuday and the early hours of Sunday, was said to have affected some offices attached to Governor Ben Ayade.

It was learnt that some vital  documents were also affected by the fire that lasted more than three hours. It took the intervention of the Federal Fire Service to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the Cross River Government has said that the fire incident did not cause major damage. Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor said: “It was just a minor incident and no damage was caused by the incident.

There was also no file damaged. “It was only a building attached to Governor’s Office and no major activity takes place there.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun begins registration of 20,000 vulnerable for free healthcare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State government has commenced the registration of 20,000 vulnerable people across its 20 local government areas to get free and qualitative healthcare services in government-owned facilities. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this yesterday while monitoring the registration process under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund at the Primary Health Centre, Iperu […]
Metro & Crime

Several injured as tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several persons sustained injuries on Thursday night, following a tanker explosion that occurred in Ikeja, Lagos state. According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the explosion was felt inside buildings in the government residential area (GRA) axis of Ikeja. As of the time of this report, it wasn’t clear what caused the tanker to explode. […]
Metro & Crime

SC judgment: We’ll comply, pay salaries of illegally-removed LG Bosses, says Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

In obedience to the judgment of  the Supreme Court Justices delivered on Friday May 7, 2021, the Oyo State government Monday assured that it will pay the salaries and allowances of the illegally-dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state. The state government, in a statement made public in Ibadan through Governor Seyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica