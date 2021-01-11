News Top Stories

Fire outbreak at immigration headquarters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…offices razed, vital documents destroyed

 

There was panic yesterday at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja as fire razed many offices believed to have housed vital documents and records.

 

The cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but New Telegraph gathered that the loss may be colossal. It was further learnt that before officials could put out the fire, it had caused substantial damage to property in the affected offices.

 

An informed official, who spoke with this newspaper after his anonymity was guaranteed, said the fact that the fire incident occurred on Sunday, a non-working day, did not help the situation.

 

According to him, it took a while before distress calls were responded to, as many of the inhouse fire fighters were not on duty when the ugly incident happened. “Yes, the huge fire was eventually put out, but one thing I can say is that, help did not come on time.

 

“You know we have our in-house fire officials, but don’t forget that today (Sunday) is not a working day, hence many of them may not have been on ground when the fire broke out. “Even the help that came from our sister agencies, was a bit late, and that made the fire to engulf many offices before the officials arrived.

 

“I know that many vital documents have been gutted by the fire, but as you know, it will be difficult now to say which and which documents were burnt, until a proper inventory is taken.

 

“That, again, will be after an investigative team may have commenced their assignment, which is to uncover the immediate and possibly remote causes of the incident While confirming the incident on its Twitter handle,@nigimmigration, the Service assured that investigation will be launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

“A fire incident occurred in our service headquarters this morning. It affected some of our offices. “The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station with support from other agencies around the airport.

 

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services,” the service tweeted.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
