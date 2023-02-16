Fire Outbreaks: NMDPRA to sanction petrol marketers

The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has threatened to sanction retail stations who fail to report fire incidents in their premises within 24 hours of such occurrence. The Authority in a directive handed down by the director, Health, Safety Environment and Community (HSEC), Nsikak Bassey during a meeting with the safety team of NNPCL Retails, added that reports of such incidents must reach the Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Engr Farouk Ahmed within 48 hours. According to him, the sanctions to beimposedonerring operatorswould range from fines to suspension of operation/ revocation of license. He said: “In our effort at preventing fire outbreaks within petrol products’ filling stations across the country, the Authority expects timely reporting of incidents to the nearest NMDPRA office within 24 hours and the Authority Chief Executive (ACE) within 48 hours.”

