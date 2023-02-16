Fire Outbreaks: NMDPRA to sanction petrol marketers

The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has threatened to sanction retail stations who fail to report fire incidents in their premises within 24 hours of such occurrence. The Authority in a directive handed down by the director, Health, Safety Environment and Community (HSEC), Nsikak Bassey during a meeting with the safety team of NNPCL Retails, added that reports of such incidents must reach the Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Engr Farouk Ahmed within 48 hours. According to him, the sanctions to beimposedonerring operatorswould range from fines to suspension of operation/ revocation of license. He said: “In our effort at preventing fire outbreaks within petrol products’ filling stations across the country, the Authority expects timely reporting of incidents to the nearest NMDPRA office within 24 hours and the Authority Chief Executive (ACE) within 48 hours.”
Related Articles
Govs in best position to tackle insecurity – Kalu
Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Former Abia State Governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said serving governors have greater roles to play in overcoming the rising cases of insecurity in the country. Kalu stated this on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Yahaya Bello at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Youths endorse Abiodun for second term
A coalition of youth groups in Ogun State under the auspices of the Conference of Ogun Youth Leaders yesterday endorsed the second term bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun. In a statement by youth leaders in the three senatorial districts, they appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership to disregard the petitions submitted against […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSITF crisis: Board opens up on MD’s suspension
The brewing crisis between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), took another dimension yesterday, as the NSITF board acknowledged receipt of a correspondence directing the suspension and investigation of some top management staff. The Ministry last week noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the immediate, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)