Fire razes 37 shops, destroys grinding machines, goods at Bodija Market

An early morning fire Monday gutted no fewer than 38 shops housing goods of various brands at the Bodija Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident, which happened at about 4.30 a.m. affected the Idi Igi Lane of the market where grinders are majorly located. The cause of the incident, described as “mysterious” by some traders, remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The incident, according to reports, led to pandemonium in the market, as other traders who heard the news rushed to the market to prevent criminals from taking advantage and loot their shops.

Sadly, it was learnt that the goods in the affected shops were completely razed before officers and men of the Oyo State fire service could render any help. Nevertheless, some of the traders commended the fire fighters for preventing the inferno from spreading to other parts of the market.

While lamenting their losses, many of the traders called on the Oyo State Government and other well-meaning Nigerians to render support to alleviate their plight.

When contacted, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service Agency, Engr. Ismail Adeleke, said the agency got an alert at about 5:30 a.m. and quickly raced to the market. According to him, the quick alert and timely response prevented the fire from spreading to other shops on the lane.

He, however, said the source of the fire could not be ascertained during preliminary investigation but confirmed that many goods, equipment and materials were ravaged by the inferno.

