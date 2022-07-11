Metro & Crime

Fire razes 37 shops, destroys grinding machines, goods at Bodija Market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

An early morning fire Monday gutted no fewer than 38 shops housing goods of various brands at the Bodija Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident, which happened at about 4.30 a.m. affected the Idi Igi Lane of the market where grinders are majorly located. The cause of the incident, described as “mysterious” by some traders, remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The incident, according to reports, led to pandemonium in the market, as other traders who heard the news rushed to the market to prevent criminals from taking advantage and loot their shops.

Sadly, it was learnt that the goods in the affected shops were completely razed before officers and men of the Oyo State fire service could render any help. Nevertheless, some of the traders commended the fire fighters for preventing the inferno from spreading to other parts of the market.

While lamenting their losses, many of the traders called on the Oyo State Government and other well-meaning Nigerians to render support to alleviate their plight.

When contacted, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service Agency, Engr. Ismail Adeleke, said the agency got an alert at about 5:30 a.m. and quickly raced to the market. According to him, the quick alert and timely response prevented the fire from spreading to other shops on the lane.

He, however, said the source of the fire could not be ascertained during preliminary investigation but confirmed that many goods, equipment and materials were ravaged by the inferno.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Petitioner demands N100m from police for brother’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A petitioner, Hassan Sani- Musa yesterday demanded N100 million from the Police over the extrajudicial killing of alleged his brother. Sani-Musa, made the demand while testifying before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), panel, investigating violations of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units. The petitioner alleged that his […]
Metro & Crime

Protest: Lawyers, students block governor’s gate in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar Barely one hour after Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on swore-in Justice Eyo Effiom Ita as the acting Chief Judge of the state on Monday, lawyers in their numbers stormed the his office and blocked the gate. The lawyers were, however, late as the governor had left before their […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Catholic priest murdered

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Christopher Odia of the St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue in Auchi Diocese of Edo State has been reported dead. The priest was said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his home on Sunday morning, while about to leave for Mass. The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica