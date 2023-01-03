Metro & Crime

Fire razes 4 shops in Kano

Fire has razed four shops in Kano on Airport Road, close to France Road, in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

 

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Alhaji SaminuAbdullahi, yesterday in Kano. He said the incident occurred on yesterday morning.

 

“We received a distress call at about 09:06 a.m from Hamish Ahmed and we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 09:13 a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to the other shops.

 

“The four shops razed were used to sell hospital equipment, car spare parts, while one shop was slightly burnt with toilet wares,” the statement said. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

 

