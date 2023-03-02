Fire razes 80 shops in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service said that fire has razed 80 shops at the Kasuwar Kurmi Market in Kano Municipal.

A statement yesterday in Kano by the service spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said the fire started about 05.23a.m. Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from one Aliyu Alkasim that there was outbreak of fire at the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market is famous for trading in perfume, ginger and leather. The spokesman said six permanent and 74 open shops were completely razed by the fire. Abdullahi, however, confirmed that no life was lost and no one was injured.

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated. Abdullahi advised traders to switch off and disconnect all electrical appliances and avoid careless use of naked fire, especially within the market premises.

