Metro & Crime

Fire razes 80 shops in Kano

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kano State Fire Service said that fire has razed 80 shops at the Kasuwar Kurmi Market in Kano Municipal.

A statement yesterday in Kano by the service spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said the fire started about 05.23a.m. Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from one Aliyu Alkasim that there was outbreak of fire at the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market is famous for trading in perfume, ginger and leather. The spokesman said six permanent and 74 open shops were completely razed by the fire. Abdullahi, however, confirmed that no life was lost and no one was injured.

 

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated. Abdullahi advised traders to switch off and disconnect all electrical appliances and avoid careless use of naked fire, especially within the market premises.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Uyo on fire as arson, rioting spreads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The ongoing #EndSars protest has taken a completely different dimension in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the hitherto peaceful conduct has snowballed into rioting.   The protesters had earlier in the afternoon stormed the entrance of Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, displacing unsuspecting workers who fled at the sight of the approaching hoodlums. Reports say […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Calabar’s Marian Market on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State is currently on fire, NTA is reporting. Shop owners and good samaritans are said to be battling to put out the blaze. More details later…
Metro & Crime

2 killed, monarch escapes as rival cults clash in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

No fewer than two persons have been killed so far as the resurgence of cult wars in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area led to the sacking of Udianga Enem community forcing the Village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee his throne. It could be recalled that a pastor was killed around his palace area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica