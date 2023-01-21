Fire razes Amuloko Market in Ibadan, destroys goods, property worth millions

A fire incident, which cause has not yet been ascertained, gutted 10 shops and destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira on Saturday at the popular Amuloko Market in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The fire, which surprisingly started at about 10.00 a.m., threw traders and marketers in the market into confusion as everyone scampered about trying to salvage their goods and save their lives.

Luckily, no life was lost in the incident, but many of the traders were seen at the scene Saturday evening recounting their losses while a particular shop was still emitting smoke from the remnants of the goods burnt. Footwear and clothes were being sold in many of the shops, just as vegetable sellers and other food items were also destroyed in the inferno.

Confirming the incident, Engr. Ismail Adeleke, Director Operations of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, told New Telegraph that: “The Agency received the distress call at exactly 10:09hrs of Saturday 21st January, 2023, by Mr. Ayanniyi, alerting the Agency of fire incident at Amuloko Market, lbadan. Fire Service promptly deployed personnel to the scene of incident.”

