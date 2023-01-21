Metro & Crime

Fire razes Amuloko Market in Ibadan, destroys goods, property worth millions

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A fire incident, which cause has not yet been ascertained, gutted 10 shops and destroyed  goods and property worth millions of naira on Saturday at the popular Amuloko Market in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The fire, which surprisingly started at about 10.00 a.m., threw traders and marketers in the market into confusion as everyone scampered about trying to salvage their goods and save their lives.

Luckily, no life was lost in the incident, but many of the traders were seen at the scene Saturday evening recounting their losses while a particular shop was still emitting smoke from the remnants of the goods burnt. Footwear and clothes were being sold in many of the shops, just as vegetable sellers and other food items were also destroyed in the inferno.

Confirming the incident, Engr. Ismail Adeleke, Director Operations of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, told New Telegraph that: “The Agency received the distress call at exactly 10:09hrs of Saturday 21st January, 2023, by Mr. Ayanniyi, alerting the Agency of fire incident at Amuloko Market, lbadan. Fire Service promptly deployed personnel to the scene of incident.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Task force impounds 100 motorcycles in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…riders’ influx poses security risks –Chairman   Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has impounded 100 motorcycles for plying restricted routes. The motorcycles were impounded at the Navy Town, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town areas of the state.   The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the […]
Metro & Crime

Greenfield Varsity seeks help over abducted students

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of Greenfield University in Kaduna State on Saturday, appealed to the government and people of goodwill who could be of assistance to come to their aid as the situation surrounding the kidnap of the university students was becoming overwhelming. In a statement signed by Bashir Muhammad, the University Registrar lamented that efforts […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill police inspector, abduct Chinese in Kwara

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gunmen have killed a police inspector and abducted a Chinese national in Kwara State. Another police personnel also sustained serious injury during the incident. The incident happened at a quarry site last Sunday in Shao, Moro Local Government Area. It was learnt that the gunmen also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica