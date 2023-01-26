Metro & Crime

Fire razes Balogun Market again

Adeyinka Adeniji

 

 

 

 

Adeyinka Adeniji

 

 

 

But for the combined efforts of men of the Federal Government and Lagos State Fire services in the early hours of Thursday, a fire incident, that started at about 0045 hours, would have wreaked greater havoc on adjourning buildings and streets around No. 5 Gbajumo Street, Balogun Market, Lagos Island.

The Balogun Market Lagos ranks as one of the most fire prone markets in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), no cause has been given for the fire outbreak and no life was lost.

The statement, however, said NEMA’s quick response to a second ignition of the outbreak on the same building around 6 am, after quenching the first around 3 am, prevented the spread of the inferno to other streets and plazas around the popular market.

 

Reporter

