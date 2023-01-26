Fire razes Balogun Market again

Adeyinka Adeniji

But for the combined efforts of men of the Federal Government and Lagos State Fire services in the early hours of Thursday, a fire incident, that started at about 0045 hours, would have wreaked greater havoc on adjourning buildings and streets around No. 5 Gbajumo Street, Balogun Market, Lagos Island.

The Balogun Market Lagos ranks as one of the most fire prone markets in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), no cause has been given for the fire outbreak and no life was lost.

The statement, however, said NEMA’s quick response to a second ignition of the outbreak on the same building around 6 am, after quenching the first around 3 am, prevented the spread of the inferno to other streets and plazas around the popular market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...