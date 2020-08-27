Fire razes bank on Lagos Island

A branch of a new generation bank at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent on Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday went up in flames. The fire consumed property believed to worth millions of naira. It was learnt that the fire broke out when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of diesel burst into flames while discharging its content on the bank’s premises.

The tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP and a car marked AKD 234 FA stationed beside it were completely burnt. The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the fire outbreak. He said: “On arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP and a car with registration number AKD 234 FA stationed beside it were completely ravaged by fire. “Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators on the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire.

“A combined intervention of the emergency responders, LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, was able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further to the building on the premises. No loss of life recorded. Damping down ongoing.”

