Metro & Crime

Fire razes bank on Lagos Island

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Fire razes bank on Lagos Island

A branch of a new generation bank at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent on Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday went up in flames. The fire consumed property believed to worth millions of naira. It was learnt that the fire broke out when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of diesel burst into flames while discharging its content on the bank’s premises.

The tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP and a car marked AKD 234 FA stationed beside it were completely burnt. The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the fire outbreak. He said: “On arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP and a car with registration number AKD 234 FA stationed beside it were completely ravaged by fire. “Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the uses of generators on the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire.

“A combined intervention of the emergency responders, LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, was able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further to the building on the premises. No loss of life recorded. Damping down ongoing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara lauds public support for COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

T he Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions toward the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.   Deputy Governor and Chairman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Mr. Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving another donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti. He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Anti-corruption body recovers siphoned money from Ganduje’s aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, says it has recovered N310,000 allegedly siphoned Ullamas Prayers Money from the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ali Baba Fagge. Ali Baba was accused of stealing N45,000 each from the 365 Ullamas hired by the governor to pray for Kano and Nigeria against […]

%d bloggers like this: