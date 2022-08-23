Metro & Crime

Fire razes Gombe correspondents’ chapel office, State Library store

A night inferno yesterday razed the Gombe State Correspondents’ Chapel office housing the correspondents of national newspapers and other media representatives in the state.

 

The fire also burnt a store be- longing to the Gombe State Library Board where old books and newspapers were kept. According to eye witnesses, the fire started from the first office which is used by the library to store their old books and newspapers on Sunday midnight.

 

They said the fire was extinguished by men of the state Fire Service, but resurfaced at the roof  of the correspondents’ chapel office, which is very close to the library store at 1:20PM.

 

However, it was learnt that some chapel members were informed and they rushed to the scene where they were able to put out the fire with help from good Samaritans before fire men came for the second time to quench the remnants of the flames.

 

