Fire razes Ibadan market, destroys goods worth millions of naira

Goods worth several millions of naira were yesterday destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the Agbeni Market in Ibadan. The incident that occurred in the early hours of the day affected the Jamoje Compound of the Agbeni Market. Traders in the market reportedly made several efforts to put out the fire to no avail until fire fighters got to the place. About four shops had been affected by the inferno and goods worth millions of naira destroyed before help came and the fire extinguished. Head of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Mashood Adewuyi, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, explained that the fire was noticed in the early hours of the day. According to him, “Yes, the incident occurred. It occurred early this morning and we have been able to put it out,” he said

