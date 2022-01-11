Fire razes Ibadan market, destroys goods worth millions of naira

Goods worth several millions of naira were yesterday destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the Agbeni Market in Ibadan. The incident that occurred in the early hours of the day affected the Jamoje Compound of the Agbeni Market. Traders in the market reportedly made several efforts to put out the fire to no avail until fire fighters got to the place. About four shops had been affected by the inferno and goods worth millions of naira destroyed before help came and the fire extinguished. Head of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Mashood Adewuyi, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, explained that the fire was noticed in the early hours of the day. According to him, “Yes, the incident occurred. It occurred early this morning and we have been able to put it out,” he said
Related Articles
Group condemns attempt to politicize recent herdsmen killing in Yewaland
The Ogun State Solidarity Alliance Group (OSSAG) has issued a communique condemning attempts made by certain individuals in the community to politicise the recent killings by herdsmen in the community. There has been certain narratives attributed to some political icons in the community who are trying engage the present situation to gain cheap political gains. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fake news, world’s deadliest pandemic, says Lagos Commissioner
Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso Thursday warned Lagosians to be wary of fake news, saying that no disease is afflicting the world more than the issue of fake news. The commissioner, who also said that the aftermath of fake news menace is deadlier than COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, implored […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead
A long-simmering neighbourhood feud boiled over into a fatal argument about snow shovelling on Monday, after a winter storm dropped 60 centimetres on a small Pennsylvania town. Authorities say Jeffrey Spaide, 47, shot and killed his neighbours, James and Lisa Goy, before killing himself, in an incident partially captured on surveillance cameras in Plains Township, Pa, reports global […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)