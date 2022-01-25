Metro & Crime

Fire razes Okopoly students’ market

The students’ Market of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been gutted by fire. New Telegraph gathered that provisions and food items worth millions of naira were razed in the market known as Total Foodstuff Market.

 

A source told our Correspondent that, “The market is close to the back gate of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.” Victor Oluchukwu, a resident of the area said the police quickly barricaded the area to prevent people from looting the shops.

 

He said, “When I got there this morning, security people were there blocking movement   and making sure that people carrying things were actually the owners of those shops, so that some people will not go and steal things.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident. He said, “The fire took place around 1:30am. Some provision shops were affected. Police operatives quickly went to the place to cordon off the area because we discovered that, at times, hoodlums take advantage of the situation to loot, but we prevented that.

 

“On the receipt of the information, police operatives quickly contacted the fire service and with the help of the people in the area the fire was successfully put off.” While stating that no life was lost in the incident, Ikenga said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

 

