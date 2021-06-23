Fire razes popular Delta supermarket, Sylverson

Goods believed to worth millions of Naira went up in flames yesterday when fire gutted the largest supermarket, Sylverson, at Ogwashi Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. Residents scampered for safety as cans of insecticide and perfume, which are inflammable, exploded in inferno. The owner of the supermarket slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital. This came barely one month after fire gutted the Control Room of the Police Headquarters and the head office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Federal Secretariat in Asaba.

The walls of Sylverson Supermarket, which has operated for over 25 years, situated along the ever-busy old Lagos-Onitsha-Benin Road, collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire. Men of the fire service did not respond immediately to distress calls on the fire outbreak as the engine of their truck did not start.

But when they later got to the scene, the fire-fighters could not gain access as the fire burnt and sealed up the entrance door. “The fire started about 3am. Sympathisers were helpless. They could not salvage the valuables. The fire was intense,” a witness said. A neighbour attributed the fire outbreak to an electrical surge. He said: “The supermarket doesn’t make use of public light.

It relies on generator. They must have put on their refrigerators to have cold drinks.” At the scene, the state Director of Fire Services, Mr. Eugene Oziwele, said it would be premature to draw conclusions on the cause of the inferno. Oziwele said his men met a brick wall as they could not enter the supermarket because of the iron door which was padlocked. He said: “I was told the operators make use of generators every day; we at still investigating it.”

Like this: Like Loading...