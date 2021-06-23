News

Fire razes popular Delta supermarket, Sylverson

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Goods believed to worth millions of Naira went up in flames yesterday when fire gutted the largest supermarket, Sylverson, at Ogwashi Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. Residents scampered for safety as cans of insecticide and perfume, which are inflammable, exploded in inferno. The owner of the supermarket slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital. This came barely one month after fire gutted the Control Room of the Police Headquarters and the head office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Federal Secretariat in Asaba.

The walls of Sylverson Supermarket, which has operated for over 25 years, situated along the ever-busy old Lagos-Onitsha-Benin Road, collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire. Men of the fire service did not respond immediately to distress calls on the fire outbreak as the engine of their truck did not start.

But when they later got to the scene, the fire-fighters could not gain access as the fire burnt and sealed up the entrance door. “The fire started about 3am. Sympathisers were helpless. They could not salvage the valuables. The fire was intense,” a witness said. A neighbour attributed the fire outbreak to an electrical surge. He said: “The supermarket doesn’t make use of public light.

It relies on generator. They must have put on their refrigerators to have cold drinks.” At the scene, the state Director of Fire Services, Mr. Eugene Oziwele, said it would be premature to draw conclusions on the cause of the inferno. Oziwele said his men met a brick wall as they could not enter the supermarket because of the iron door which was padlocked. He said: “I was told the operators make use of generators every day; we at still investigating it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group distributes palliatives, cash to Osun widows

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some poor widows in Iresi town, Osun State have received bags of rice and cash as part of supports to cushion their hardship, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The beneficiaries said during lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, palliative distributed by the state government did not get to them. According to their […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

How we’re transforming transport ministry – Amaechi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi has said the ministry is being repositioned to make it a hub in the West and Central African sub-region. The minister at the 2020 annual ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday, said the ministry has, during the period under review, strategised policy action programmes and projects to stimulate […]
News

FG introduces non-custodial sentencing to decongest correctional centres

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In a bid to decongest the Correctional Centres across the country , the Federal Government has introduced a noncustodial sentencing for offenders depending on their offence.   Speaking at the signing of the new Consolidated Federal Capital Territory Courts (Custodial and Non – Custodial Sentencing ) Practice Directions, 2020 in Abuja yesterday, the Attorney-General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica