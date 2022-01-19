Metro & Crime

Fire razes spare parts’ building in Lagos

A spare parts’ building – CETECH- in the Ladipo area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire.

Although no life was lost, several items and valuables worth millions were destroyed.

The fire started around 4 pm on Wednesday.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, some residents said that it may have been caused by electrical faults.

Emergency responders including National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), security agencies are at the scene, battling with the fire at the time of filing this report.

When our correspondent visited the scene, scores of residents, workers gathered at the entrance of the affected building, counting their losses and lamenting the disaster.

Others joined the fire fighters to battle with the inferno, while unloading goods in the building.

 

Our Reporters

