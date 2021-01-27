Fire razes trailer park in Ibadan, destroys many shops

Tragedy occurred Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when a dawn fire razed a trailer park in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred at the early hours of the day around 4 am, caught residents of the area unawares as the cause of the inferno was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the media aide to the Caretaker Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Fagbemi Segun, said: “Early this morning, the Caretaker Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Hon Taoreed Jimoh Adedigba, received a call about a fire incident at trailer park of Akinyele Local Government.

“The fire incident, which razed some shops, which its total number is yet to be known, started around 4 am today. For now, no one can ascertain the source of the fire.”

