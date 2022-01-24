Metro & Crime

Fire razes two stores in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comments Off on Fire razes two stores in Kwara

Two stores said to have been fully stocked with varieties of food items worth millions of Naira at Oja Tuntun Market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have been razed by fire.

The incident, according to the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, occurred early Sunday morning.

He said: “Firemen met the fire fully alighted, but they were able to extinguish it and prevented the fire from getting to other shops in the market premises.

“The fire incident was caused as a result of unmonitored refuse burning.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the general public to always play safe, especially in this harmattan period.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

