Fire razes warehouses, bank, houses, shops in Lagos

Fire yesterday gutted two warehouses at 62 Iga Idunganran Street on Lagos Island in Lagos State. The fire also burnt over 32 shops and goods worth millions of Naira and several other valuables. Although there was no loss of life, it was learnt that the inferno badly affected the 2nd and 3rd floors of the three-storey building housing the two warehouses where items of mother care and other maternity items were stored.

Part of the building belonging to a bank was also affected with valuables destroyed. Also razed in the inferno were 32 shops selling stationeries and assorted materials. The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said investigations revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge when the light within the area was restored. He said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building which consists of 32 shops and warehouses were engulfed in flames, starting from the second floor and spreading up to the third floor.

“Investigation revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by a power surge when the light within the area was restored. Unfortunately, it appears that goods of significant commercial value have been destroyed by the inferno.

“The combined efforts of the LASEMA Fire Team, Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service contained the fire and eventually put it out. Other responders present at the incident scene were in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSC), and Nigeria Police.” Worried by a series of fire outbreaks in the past few weeks, the LASEMA boss appealed to Lagosians to ensure electrical appliances are properly switched off when not in use to avoid a recurrence of such incidents. Osanyintolu added that the fire was put under control by the combined efforts of the agency’s fire team, the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire service.

“The fire has been extinguished with no casualties,” he added. Meanwhile, the NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, appealed to residents and traders to be safety conscious, especially during the harmattan season to avert fire disasters.

