Fire Rohr now, Aiyegbeni tells NFF

Ex-international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has asked the Nigeria Football Federation to fire Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr for the team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Aiyegbeni said the former Bordeaux manager is one the worst coaches in Nigeria’s football history. Rohr assumed the role of Super Eagles head coach in 2016, and within this period he has led the team to the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria finishing third in the latter competition.

While those results may be excused, the Super Eagles’as failure to beat Sierra Leone in their doublehead- e r Africa cup of Nations quali- f i e r has put Rohr under fire.The three- time African champions blew a fourgoal lead in the first leg while both sides played out an uninspir- ing goalless draw in Freetown. Both Rohr and the team came in for criticism, and Aiyegbeni believes it is the time to sack the German tactician as he has shown intense incompetence to handle the Nigerian team.

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” the former Super Eagles striker said in a phone interview with Lagos Talks. “Some of the boys are not good enough; I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players? “Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticized us, but we’re way better than these ones. “The coach is not good enough, no clue.

Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough,” Aiyegbeni added. It remains to be seen if Rohr will be relieved of his duty as he is only seven months into his new two-year deal.

