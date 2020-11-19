Sports

Fire Rohr now, Aiyegbeni tells NFF

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Ex-international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has asked the Nigeria Football Federation to fire Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr for the team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Aiyegbeni said the former Bordeaux manager is one the worst coaches in Nigeria’s football history. Rohr assumed the role of Super Eagles head coach in 2016, and within this period he has led the team to the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria finishing third in the latter competition.

While those results may be excused, the Super Eagles’as failure to beat Sierra Leone in their doublehead- e r Africa cup of Nations quali- f i e r has put Rohr under fire.The three- time African champions blew a fourgoal lead in the first leg while both sides played out an uninspir- ing goalless draw in Freetown. Both Rohr and the team came in for criticism, and Aiyegbeni believes it is the time to sack the German tactician as he has shown intense incompetence to handle the Nigerian team.

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” the former Super Eagles striker said in a phone interview with Lagos Talks. “Some of the boys are not good enough; I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players? “Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticized us, but we’re way better than these ones. “The coach is not good enough, no clue.

Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough,” Aiyegbeni added. It remains to be seen if Rohr will be relieved of his duty as he is only seven months into his new two-year deal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barca to offload 12 players to keep Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Suarez Juve move collapses Financially troubled Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale. The potential exits include Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti. This is part of the mass clearout that the new coach, Ronald Koeman has embarked on in other to transform the club. Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team […]
Sports

Okika, Omeruo win Luik Tennis League titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Justina Aniefiok The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.   After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big […]
Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: