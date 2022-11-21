Fireams Possession: Court hears Jolapamo’s suit against IGP, AGF

Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 24 hear the suit filed by a former President of Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN). In the suit, Jolapamo is seeking for an interlocutory injunction restraining the police and AGF from arraigning him over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

At the last hearing of the matter, Jolapamo’s lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), expressed his displeasure at the absence of the respondents despite being served with hearing notices. Falana told the court that the respondents’ lawyers assured him of their presence in court for the hearing, but failed to show up.

The silk consequently urged the court to hear his client’s application as the respondents have concluded plans to arraign him on December 2 for an offence ‘he had been cleared of’.

After listening to Falana’s submissions, Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter to November 24 for definite hearing of the suit. The judge while adjourning the matter also ordered the service of hearing notices on the respondents.

Chief Jolapamo had approached the court to seek an order of interim injunction restraining the IGP and AGF either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging him, via a charge marked FHC/L/404C/22 alleging illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court in Lagos, pending the final determination of the origination motion, herein.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the suit and deposed to by the applicant, Jolapamo averred that the second respondent, Olufunke Otti Jolapamo who wrote petition against him on the alleged offence is his wife, who until recently lived together with him at No. 23 Olusegun Aina Street, Park-View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He averred that the aforementioned property was purchased for the sum of N420 million from the proceed of the sale of his vessels (Mor-Prosperity and Mor-Power, which were sold in November 2017 at a price of over N800 million and the proceed was paid into the CTSR First Bank account of the second respondent.

Jolapamo alleged that trouble started when his wife informed him sometimes in November 14, 2020 via WhatsApp message of her intention to sell the aforementioned property

