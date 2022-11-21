Law

Fireams Possession: Court hears Jolapamo’s suit against IGP, AGF

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 24 hear the suit filed by a former President of Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN). In the suit, Jolapamo is seeking for an interlocutory injunction restraining the police and AGF from arraigning him over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

At the last hearing of the matter, Jolapamo’s lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), expressed his displeasure at the absence of the respondents despite being served with hearing notices. Falana told the court that the respondents’ lawyers assured him of their presence in court for the hearing, but failed to show up.

The silk consequently urged the court to hear his client’s application as the respondents have concluded plans to arraign him on December 2 for an offence ‘he had been cleared of’.

After listening to Falana’s submissions, Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter to November 24 for definite hearing of the suit. The judge while adjourning the matter also ordered the service of hearing notices on the respondents.

Chief Jolapamo had approached the court to seek an order of interim injunction restraining the IGP and AGF either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging him, via a charge marked FHC/L/404C/22 alleging illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court in Lagos, pending the final determination of the origination motion, herein.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the suit and deposed to by the applicant, Jolapamo averred that the second respondent, Olufunke Otti Jolapamo who wrote petition against him on the alleged offence is his wife, who until recently lived together with him at No. 23 Olusegun Aina Street, Park-View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He averred that the aforementioned property was purchased for the sum of N420 million from the proceed of the sale of his vessels (Mor-Prosperity and Mor-Power, which were sold in November 2017 at a price of over N800 million and the proceed was paid into the CTSR First Bank account of the second respondent.

Jolapamo alleged that trouble started when his wife informed him sometimes in November 14, 2020 via WhatsApp message of her intention to sell the aforementioned property

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Dust over Ganduje’s proposed ban on cattle movement

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Lawyers: FG must enforce existing laws to curb open grazing   Should the National Assembly promulgate law banning cattle movement from the North to other parts of the country in order to stem the rising tide of farmers and herders clash? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports   “Governor Ganduje is not wrong. We […]
Law

ICAN members sue FIRS over CITN tax seal

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Lagos over its plan to compel tax practitioners to use a seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) for filing of annual returns to the Service from October 1, 2022. The suit was filed by five members […]
Law

Insecurity: Pushing against state of emergency

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Lawyers: State of emergency’ll worsen insecurity AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are pushing against the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari. To the lawyers, rather than declaring a state of emergency on insecurity, the president should exhibit political will to galvanize all the resources God has given Nigeria to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica