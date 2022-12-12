Firearms possession: Court throws out Jolapamo’s suit against IGP, AGF

Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a motion filed by a former President of the Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, seeking to restrain the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arraigning him over alleged illegal possession of firearms. Jolapamo had approached the court through his lawyer. Femi Falana (SAN), seeking an order of interim injunction restraining IGP, and AGF either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging him, via charge No. FHC/L/404C/22 alleging illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, pending the final determination of the origination motion. However, in a ruling on the motion, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered the applicant (Jolapamo) to face his trial before Justice Yelim Bogoro, and challenge the charge filed against him by the police. Jolapamo’s arraignment has been fixed for February 10, 2023, before Justice Yellin Bogoro. In the motion, Jolapamo had argued that the police had already concluded investigation in the matter and came to a conclusion that there was no case against him. He added that the charge filed against him was defective and that if he was arraigned, his rights to liberty and fair hearing would be violated. He stated further that Section 46 of the Constitution empowered the court to protect the rights of any citizen to liberty. Opposing the application, respondents’ lawyer, Anthony Iyeye, submitted that since a charge has been filed before the court, the only option available to the applicant is to take his plea. He argued that the applicant cannot raise an objection as to the validity of a charge that has not been read to him. The lawyer urged the court to dismiss the motion as it constitute an abuse of court. The police had in charge marked FHC/L/404c/22 accused Jolapamo of being in possession of several illegal firearms, namely; Mar-22 Calibre Rife, pumpaction firearm, and a Double-barrell, all without lawful authorisation. Some of the counts against the accused “That you Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M‘, sometimes in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a felony, to wit; unlawful possession of Mar-22 Calibre Rifle with reference number 967475; you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3, and punishable under section 27(1)(a)(i) of the Firearms Act. “That you Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M’, sometimes in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a | felony, to wit; unlawful possession of Pump-Action with reference number 9331425, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 and punishable under section 27(1)(b)(i) of the Firearms Act. “That you, Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M’, sometimes in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a felony, to wit: unlawful possession of Double-barrell gun; you thereby ‘committed an offence contrary to Section 4 and punishable under section 127 (1)(b)(i) of the Firearms Act.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...