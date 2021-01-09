Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer

At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the top 10 albums. Fireboy was also the third most-streamed artist, Davido came third, Wizkid came fourth and Olamide came fifth. J Balvin was the most-streamed international artist for the third year in a row. The Weeknd came second, Dua Lipa came third and Bad Bunny came fourth. Drake, Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke were the most streamed global artists.

