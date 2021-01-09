Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer

At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the top 10 albums. Fireboy was also the third most-streamed artist, Davido came third, Wizkid came fourth and Olamide came fifth. J Balvin was the most-streamed international artist for the third year in a row. The Weeknd came second, Dua Lipa came third and Bad Bunny came fourth. Drake, Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke were the most streamed global artists.
Shan George to give love another chance
Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, is obviously a ‘never say never’ person going by how she is usually willing to give love a chance. The film star appears to have found love again and is getting set to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. George took to social media via her Instagram page […]
Anita Joseph: Marry a man you’re sexually attracted to
Voluptuous actress Anita Joseph has been steadily dishing out marriage advice since she tied the knot with her comedian husband, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish. The actress has once again taken to social media to share from her ‘wealth of knowledge’, the kind of man every woman should marry. In the new video, Anita Joseph […]
Entrepreneur, Ned Nwoko, receives Media Excellence award
Billionaire Entrepreneur and malaria eradication champion in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko, will receive the Media and Innovation award from the prestigious Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria, on September 26. This was made known in a notification letter signed by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, during the week. According to the letter, […]
