Fireboy DML to speak at Harvard Africa Business Conference

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Fireboy DML will speak in Boston at the Harvard Africa Business Conference taking place in Boston, United States between March 25 and 26. The Peru crooner will feature on the media and entertainment panel discussing Africa, her music and everything in between. The two days event, which is the 24th edition, will be hosted at Klarman Hall, Harvard Business School and the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

This year’s conference theme is; Reimagining the Road Ahead. The theme acknowledges that as the world looks towards recovery from the COVID- 19 pandemic, this is an opportune time for Africa to find new ways to bring value chains inside African borders.

It is also an appropriate time for Africa to change the mindset of dependence on external parties and redefine Africa’s position in a changing geopolitical environment. The conference, according to the organisers, provides an unmatched opportunity to network and exchange ideas with individuals who share a common vision for Africa.

 

