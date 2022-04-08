Fireboy, KennyBlaq, Kaffy set to storm Eko Hotel for 10Dollar Show

Preparations are in top gear for Season 3 edition of 10Dollar Show, a complete entertainment galore that will hold on April 16. Foremost entertainment outfit, 10Dollar Entertainment, is putting together the first of its kind entertainment show that will feature Supernatural Acts, Extraordinary Men, Daredevils, Contortion, Magic, Illusion, Comedy, Music and Dance. Billed to hold at upscale Eko Hotels and Suites, top showbiz impresarios, KennyBlaq, will be the host for the night, reigning R & B crooner, Fireboy DML and other singers will entertain guests while Kaffy will surely display her dancing skills. CEO of 10Dollar Entertainment, Muyiwa Otedola, has vowed to make the night a memorable one, “We are making provision for easy transportation as BRT buses will be available in Oshodi to convey people to the venue. It’s a show to really upgrade the showbiz industry, because we are featuring many uncommon things.”

