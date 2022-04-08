News

Fireboy, KennyBlaq, Kaffy set to storm Eko Hotel for 10Dollar Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Preparations are in top gear for Season 3 edition of 10Dollar Show, a complete entertainment galore that will hold on April 16. Foremost entertainment outfit, 10Dollar Entertainment, is putting together the first of its kind entertainment show that will feature Supernatural Acts, Extraordinary Men, Daredevils, Contortion, Magic, Illusion, Comedy, Music and Dance. Billed to hold at upscale Eko Hotels and Suites, top showbiz impresarios, KennyBlaq, will be the host for the night, reigning R & B crooner, Fireboy DML and other singers will entertain guests while Kaffy will surely display her dancing skills. CEO of 10Dollar Entertainment, Muyiwa Otedola, has vowed to make the night a memorable one, “We are making provision for easy transportation as BRT buses will be available in Oshodi to convey people to the venue. It’s a show to really upgrade the showbiz industry, because we are featuring many uncommon things.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan: At least 17 killed in Eid car blast

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 17 people have been killed in Afghanistan in a powerful car bomb blast in Logar province. The explosion came on the eve of a ceasefire declared by the Taliban during the festival of Eid, reports the BBC. The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, while the Islamic State has not yet […]
News

Lagos to re-train Danfo drivers, conductors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said it would train all commercial bus drivers and their conductors in the state as part of its bus reform initiatives, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu won’t phase out yellow buses in order not to worsen the unemployment challenge in the country. Hence, the government said it would rather reform […]
News

Anambra guber: APC, APGA fight dirty over court judgement

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The duo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State yesterday took themselves to the cleaners over the Jigawa High Court judgement obtained by an APGA faction led by Chief Jude Okeke. It will be recalled that the high court judgement, which was recently quashed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica