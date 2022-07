A 67-year-old man, James Olajoyetan, arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, has told detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he committed the act after a pastor cast a spell on him. The suspect was said to have allegedly defiled the girl when she came to celebrate Sallah with her visually […]

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to bandits terrorising the state. Kaduna is one of the states with a high level of banditry and kidnapping. Reacting to the ongoing action of labour unions against what they described as his anti-people policies, the […]

An Abuja-based philanthropist, Elder Steve Agbata, has called on the youths to eschew violence and be engaged in fruitful activities. The state of insecurity in Nigeria today has been attributed to youth activities to undermine peace and unity of the country. However, Elder Agbata decried youths’ involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other […]

