Firefighters rescue visually-impaired dog stuck in pipe

Social media users are applauding a team of firefighters who rescued a visually impaired and deaf dog from a drainage pipe in St Augustine, Florida. The details were posted on the Facebook page of the St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Thursday. In pictures of the mission, the dog is seen stuck in the pipe and how the crew members put in their utmost efforts to bring it out unhurt. According to the post, the rescue team responded to a call from the dog’s owner, who said that it was stuck in a drainage pipe.

The caller said the pooch had slipped out of the house and gone missing. “Engine 14, Squad 4, and USAR 4 arrived and realised the dog was located in the centre of the drainage pipe. The crew worked for about two hours trying to free him. He was scared and tired but not injured. He was happy to be reunited with his family!” reads the post.

Facebook users couldn’t help but share their appreciation for the crew. One wrote, “Great job guys and I’m sure you got some great training out of it.” Another said, “I just saw your post saving ducks now you’re saving dogs y’all are out here saving everybody thank you so much for your service.”

