Faith

Fireman blames wrong doctrine of Trinity for unanswered prayers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Okuyeme

A popular man of God, Sign Fireman, has come out with a new revelation in the “The Final Move of God”, saying that the three members of the trinity are not the same as they don’t have the attributes.
He noted that the popular Christian belief that the three members of the trinity, God the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost, have the same attribute and are all omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent, is the cause of many unanswered prayers.
The man of God, who is also the visionary of the Sign Fireman Ministries, stated this is a chat with the media in Lagos, on his new book titled ‘The Final Move of God’.
He said that Jesus appeared to him in  2014 after years of seeking God’s face to get answers why many promises of God’s word in the Bible are not fulfilled in the lives of many Christians. He added that the revelation, which he called the ‘ The Final Move Of God’, will stir controversy.
“Ten years ago, I was very active then after a while it looks as if I withdrew from the scene. When I began to interview believers I discovered one thing was common, many promises of God’s word were not happening for people.
“Many believers can confirm that many of the things they ask for never happen. God’s concern for every believer is to be rich, but guess what? Majority of the believers are poor. And another one the Bible says that the gospel shall be preached all over the world but people can confirm that around the world Christianity is really suffering around the world. All these became a concern to me, and I said why are all these promises not working in the lives of the people.
“If people should check themselves and say the truth about 99.9 percent of the things they desired or ask God for never happened. The only reason people don’t talk about it is because they are afraid of blasphemy.
“The seeking of God lasted for years and then one day in September 2014, it was a Sunday morning before going to church, all of a sudden Jesus appeared to me. Not a dream or imagination, I wasn’t expecting that at all. And he said you have been seeking me for this answer for years I have come to give you the answer,” Fireman said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

Rev Ukpai to Nigerians: Make your agitations non-violent

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of nationwide protests occasioned by the mounting tension in the country, a cleric and President of Uma Ukpai Evangelist Association, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has called on Nigerians to go about their protests, struggles and agitations in a non-violent manner. This was as the international evangelist passionately appealed to them to apply the […]
Faith

Unsealed archives give fresh clues to Pope Pius XII’s response to the holocaust

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Several documents that have emerged from the newly opened Vatican Archives on the papacy of Pius XII bolster accusations of indifference to Jewish suffering, but some scholars say the full picture has yet to emerge. When the Vatican opened its sealed archives from the World War II-era pontificate of Pius XII in March, the Brown […]
Faith

The way out of the current crisis is for society to come together, says Pope

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S  peaking during the General Audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis looks to a post-pandemic world and reflects on the principle of subsidiarity, whereby every level of society has a role to play in revitalizing the social fabric. Continuing in his series of catecheses on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in light of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica