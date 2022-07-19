Firemen recover body of 25-year-old man from community well in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A 25-year-old man, Banji Adebayo, of Ile-Nla compound, Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has been retrieved dead from a domestic well in the area. The incident, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, took place in the early hours yesterday. He said: “However, firemen were able to recover the dead body from the well and handed it over to one Alhaji Abdulkareem, a family member of the deceased, in the presence of the police officers. “According to the report, the victim went to fetch water at the well and in the process, one of his legs suddenly slipped and he tumbled down into the well.” Meanwhile, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities.

