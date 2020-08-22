News

Firemen rescue 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Firemen have rescued 12 persons trapped in a building under construction which collapsed yesterday at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon in Dala Local Government Area in Kano State. The state’s Fire Service spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed about 13:37p.m. Mohammed said the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.

The statement reads: “The cause of the incident is still under investigation.” In another development, a 50-year-old man, whose identify was not immediately available, had drowned while bathing in a pond at Airport road in Kano. “We received a distress call this afternoon that a body was found floating in a pond. On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene. His corpse was handed over to ward head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alhaji Umar Usman,” it stated.

Our Reporters

