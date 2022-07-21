Fireworks as Reps reopen debate on water bill

The House of Representatives is expected to resume debate on the controversial National Water Resources Bill as they reconvene after the Sallah break. PHILIP NYAM reports

Before proceeding on Sallah break about two weeks ago, a mild drama played out in the House of Representatives, following the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill, 2022. And as the lawmakers resume plenary, it is expected that the bill would be slated for second reading, where every member will have the opportunity to scrutinize and make their position known on the proposed legislation. From what played out a few weeks ago, when the bill was mentioned on the floor of the House, Nigerians may witness renewed bickering among the lawmakers.

The controversies

The crux of the opposition against the bill had been the provisions that seek to create grazing areas or RUGA as well as transfer the control of water resources from the states to the Federal Government, a provision that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and many stakeholders had rejected outrightly. The National Water Resources Bill seeks to provide for the nation’s water resources to be adequately protected from degradation and pollution and to enhance citizens’ rights of access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

It also seeks to create the following establishments – National Council on Water Resources, Nigeria Water Resources Regulatory Commission, River Basin Development Authorities, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and National Water Resources Institute.

The bill will empower the Nigeria Water Resources Regulatory Commission it seeks to create, to issue licenses. However, one of the clauses that unsettled some stakeholders was Section 2(1) of the bill, which provided that “all surface water and groundwater wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people.” Similarly, clause 13 of that bill had provided that “in implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and groundwater resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.”

Reintroduction of the bill

The controversial bill was read for the first time on the floor of the lower chamber on June 29, 2022, at a plenary presided by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. The water bill is not new to the national parliament and was first introduced in the 8th Assembly in April 2017 during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term. The bill passed in the House of Representatives although some lawmakers alleged that it was smuggled.

The bill, however, failed to scale through in the Senate as the Red Chamber’s Committee on Water Resources, which was mandated to legislatively scrutinize it and make recommendations to the plenary could not produce any report until the 8th Assembly wind up. When the 9th Assembly was inaugurated, precisely on July 7, 2019, the National Water Resources bill was regazetted and reintroduced in the House of Representatives by the chairman of its Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina). It was consequently referred to the Committee of the Whole and eventually passed and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence. Apart from the fact that the bill failed to pass in the Senate, it generated an unhealthy atmosphere in the House. At some point, the legislature was divided along geopolitical lines as lawmakers from the North were pitched against their counterparts from the South.

The massive opposition against the bill forced the leadership of the House to withdraw the proposed legislation sometime in September 2020. But, on June 20, 2022, Speaker Gbajabiamila invited the Clerk to the House, Yahaya Danzaria, to read out the short title of the bill. Expectedly, another round of opposition began against the bill as Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) raised a point of order, intimating the speaker and his colleagues that the introduction of the bill generated misgivings and controversies the last time it was brought to the chamber and therefore, the House should not allow the proposed legislation to be listed for debate.

Opposition to the bill

Raising a point of order, Hon. Gbillah queried: “We wonder why this issue is still being represented on the floor of the House. Some of us are not comfortable nor in support of this bill.” But Gbajabiamila replied that he had engaged the new sponsor, Hon. Soli, who assured him that all the contentious issues in the previous bill were taken care of and there was no cause for alarm. Speaking further, Gbajabiamila advised the lawmakers to consult their governors on their feelings about the bill.

He said: “I asked the chairman the same thing this morning and he told me that the issues that were raised then have been addressed by all the governors. Apparently, all the governors of the federation both in South and North have input in the new bill.

I will take him by his words. “We live in a diverse country and everybody’s sensitivity should be taken into consideration. The governors govern their states and they know what affects them. We should leave it at that, be very vigilant, talk to your governors and get their opinion on how it affects your states.”

However, Gbillah was resilient and bluntly told the speaker that what the governors may have agreed upon may not be acceptable because his governor (Samuel Ortom of Benue) was averse to the bill. “With all due respect to our governors, we are duly elected by the mandate in this house to represent the interest of our people. We are also coming from the premise of the constitutional powers we have. “Whatever the governors may have agreed upon may not be acceptable to us. It’s imperative that all of us collectively are given copies immediately of whatever this water bill says. The contentious issue is that the Federal Government will be taking ownership and possession of waterways. As much as the governors may have discussed; it is still subject to confirmation because my governor in Benue State has not agreed to this,” Gbillah said.

Supporting Gbillah’s submission, the chairman of the House Committee on Human Rights, Hon. John Dyegh (PDP, Benue) opined that the governors cannot decide for the legislature. He insisted that they must consult their lawmakers before making a decision on critical issues such as the Water Bill. Explaining further, Gbajabiamila told Gbillah that “he (sponsor of the bill) specifically mentioned your governor’s name.” But Gbillah insisted that his governor never sanctioned that the bill should be reintroduced. While ruling on the point of order and the opposition mounted against the bill, the speaker mandated the chairman of the rules and business committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata to circulate copies of the bill to every lawmaker to study, so that they will be better equipped to deliberate on it at the second reading. Addressing the point of order by Gbillah, the speaker submitted: “You can object to any bill at any stage. I get your point I’m not in any way saying the governors will dictate to us.

I’m saying that we work in a symbiotic relationship with the CEOs of the states and sometimes they are in a better position to know what’s good for the states. We are here to represent people and our voices must be heard, irrespective of what the governors say. I hope we can work in tandem with the governors on the water resources bill. “Chairman rules and business, before this matter comes up for second reading, make sure every lawmaker gets a copy to digest, to consult wide. We cannot play the ostrich knowing that this bill almost threw this country into flames. Members should read it properly.”

Sponsor speaks

While reacting to the speaker’s ruling, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Sada Soli, promised to provide the required information on the bill to every lawmaker to go through. He assured that if the opposition against the bill was still overwhelming, he would not hesitate to withdraw the bill. He said: “I will attach the comments of the Governors Forum, attorney general and that of the states too. They all commented. I assure my colleagues that I will not stand where a particular section of this country is shortchanged. If that happens I will withdraw the bill.”

House spokesperson

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, however, allayed the fears of Nigerians that the bill can only be passed after due scrutiny and is found to have taken care of the past concerns. According to Kalu, “if that has been cured and the title remains the same, the bill might pass if the concern has been cured. But if it is a replica of what was presented and rejected I am sure that what happened before would happen again. It is during the second hearing that we debate bills and somebody mentioned a point of order that bills that have been rejected by a particular Assembly are not allowed to come back in that Assembly, until the next Assembly. “I am yet to look at that. But if that is the position of the law guiding us then it would stay.

That you would not know until during debate. Let us wait. In line with Mr. Speaker, who said that the sponsor of the bill is allowed to circulate the lead debate and bill contents to members before it is penciled down for second reading. So, that means the presiding officer wants members to analyse the bill and now know whether it is the same like before or a different bill taking care of the issues but having the same title.” As Nigerians wait for members of the Green Chamber to commence debate on the bill, only time will tell whether the House will come out more united or more divided after considering this bill.

