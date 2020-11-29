Fireworks as ‘student’, ‘master’ face-off at the Bridge

Stamford Bridge in North London is the venue for the standout tie of Match Day 10 of the English Premier League when ‘Master’ Jose Mourinho arrives with his highflying Tottenham Hotspur to take on his former ‘student’ Frank Lampard who is now in charge of third placed Chelsea.

The two-time former Blues’ boss, who left in a cloud in 2015 after his second stint derailed badly, returns to the place where he first announced himself to the English game as the ‘Special One’ in 2004 buoyed by the fact that his Spurs is at the top of the table and in great form.

Last weekend he brushed aside doubts that perhaps he was now “yesterday’s man” after a stuttering start to his Tottenham reign, with a master class Spurs’ performance in beating Manchester City 2-0.

And that win, which took Spurs to the summit for the first time in six years, was achieved not with his usual “park the bus” or “smash and grab” tactics, but with a more refined approach which ensured that they smothered the former champions while being able to pick them off when necessary.

The win immediately boosted his standings amongst the Spurs’ supporters, many who were not convinced that he was the right man to replace the very popular Mauricio Pochettino when he was named as his replacement on November 20, 2019.

Many are now harbouring subtle feelings that the serial winner might finally end their 12-year wait to celebrate a trophy of any kind.

However, standing in their way is a manager who once played under Mourinho in the person of Lampard and, who after a rocky first season in charge, has finally got Chelsea playing more consistently and are yet to lose since their opening day defeat to Ever- ton.

And in Timo Werner, Hakim Z i y e c h and Tammy Abraham the Blues have one of the most feared forward lines in the Premier League which has so far plundered 23 goals – the most by any team.

But then Mourinho has repeatedly shown that when it comes to diluting such potency, he usually comes up with the goods as was evident in the way he was able to stop City’s Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne from doing any damage last Sunday – and in Son Heungmin and Harry Kane he equally has some heavy firepower at his disposal.

should expect to see another highly disciplined performance from the visitors who last enjoyed victory at the bridge on April 1, 2018 courtesy of goals from Dele Alli (2) and Christian Eriksen in a 3-1 win.

However, before the North London cracker, Manchester United kick the day off with a tricky road tie at Southampton, while Arsenal concludes today’s action by welcoming Wolverh a m p t o n Wanderers to the Emirates.

Week 10 fixtures conclude tomorrow with Leicester City hoping to regain its mojo when it hosts Fulham while Aston Villa is at West Ham United in the last game of Monday night.

