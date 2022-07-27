News

Firm accuses EFCC of harassing Lulu-Briggs’ widow

The management of Moni Pulo Limited, an indigenous oil company, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of harassing Mrs. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the widow of Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs through a dubious arrest warrant.

 

Moni Pulo Limited, which is chaired by Mrs. Lulu-Briggs, in a reaction to reports of her arrest warrant, accused the EFCC operatives of gross abuse of power and of court processes, disregard of the rule of law, harassment, intimidation, and violation of Mrs. Lulu-Briggs’ fundamental human rights.

 

The oil firm and one Dan Obuekwe are currently embroiled in the forfeiture of shares in MPL between 1991 and 1996, with the management claiming that the incident happened long before Mrs. Lulu-Briggs became a shareholder and director of MPL.

 

