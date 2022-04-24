Firm announces $250m hyperscale data center in Nigeria

Nigerian company, Kasi Cloud Limited (Kasi), the next-generation interconnection and data center platform for hyperscale and enterprise cloud, has held a groundbreaking ceremony to signal the beginning of construction on the company’s first of several planned data center campuses in Nigeria.

Specifically, this $250 million data centre campus in Lekki is designed to hyperscale requirements and standards, and modeled similar to Silicon Valley technology parks.

Indeed, when fully developed, the campus will stand as one of the biggest of its kind in Africa. Kasi’s hyperscale data center and interconnection solutions flag-off the commencement of a critical, new generation digital infrastructure platform that will be constructed in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. Kasi is a first-of-its-kind mass-scale data center and digital ecosystem platform company, bringing world-class design and critical digital infrastructure services to Africa via Lagos, Nigeria.

The company designs, builds and operates hyperscale cloud data centers to support dynamic space, power, and connectivity at scale. For this purpose, Kasi has acquired approximately 4 hectares of land in the Maiyegun Area of Lekki, Lagos, the fastest growing deployment zone for commercial and upscale residential facilities in Nigeria.

“Kasi’s mission of building a digital platform to accelerate cloud and interconnect people, enterprises and governmental institutions in Nigeria and across Africa started here in Lagos, Nigeria,” said Kasi Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Agogbua.

“We are excited to have both the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NSIA CEO, Uche Orji, to celebrate this momentous groundbreaking with us and the community.”

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was the Special Guest of Honor at the groundbreaking ceremony. In addition to Governor Sanwo-Olu, also in attendance were some of Kasi’s key investors, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji.

“We congratulate Kasi on this momentous milestone. NSIA believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler and accelerator for innovation,” Orji said, when speaking on the project.

“We expect that the transformative impact of this infrastructure on the domestic tech space will reposition Nigeria. The Board and Management of the Authority is proud to be associated with this development.” By looking to attract hyperscalers by solving the connectivity and scalability issues where others have been challenged,

Kasi is on a mission to build the country’s leading sustainable interconnection and data center platform for Africa, specifically designed to support digital ecosystems and drive internet access for over a billion people. “Sub-Saharan Africa is the largest growth market in the world,” said Kasi Co-Founder and Director, Mark Adams.

“When you look at where Big Tech is investing, a major piece of that growth is coming through Nigeria and Kasi infrastructure is a key piece in the puzzle.”

