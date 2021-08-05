Business

Firm announces beneficiaries of fintech startup challenge

Leading Developmental Investment institution, DLM Capital Group, through its digital banking subsidiary, “SOFRI,” has announced EazyChange as the winner of the first edition of its fintech pitch competition tagged- Pegasus Fintech Challenge. The front runner, EazyChange, who emerged winner, is a fintech startup with focus on creating easy cash payments for transportation in Nigeria. OgaPOS emerged as the first runner up, EsusuAfrica as second runner up and Friendsvow as the third runner up.

The pitch event, which was held in Lagos, saw the finalists present their pitches to the panel of judges that consisted of the Group CEO, DLM Capital Group, Sonnie Ayere; Managing Director of Links Microfinance Bank, Funsho Idowu; Chief Executive Officer of Cowrywise, Razaq Ahmed; Chief Operating Officer of TeamApt, Tobi Amira; Team lead Design and Innovation Lab at Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), Omolola Tunde-Alade; and Senior M&A Executive at Interswitch Group, Victor Sada who represented the Group’s CEO, Mitchell Elegbe.

TeamApt’s COO, Tobi Amira, expressed his satisfaction with DLM Capital for organising the challenge, saying, “it was a delight to sit as a member of the judging panel for the 2021 Pegasus Fintech challenge. “The programme aligns with our objective as an organization to encourage innovation and creativity in the Nigerian fintech landscape. It was particularly exciting to see and listen to young Nigerian founders who have come together to build solutions aimed at improving the lives of individuals and businesses in Nigeria for the better.

“I must also commend the organizers of this pitch for making an effort to promote and encourage innovation through funding and support. It’s our hope that the winners would put the funds to good use and bring all their fantastic ideas to reality.” The Managing Director of Links Microfinance Bank,Funsho Idowu, said in his closing remarks that the “Pegasus Fintech Challenge was a huge success, and we are happy to provide this support to fintech startups in Nigeria as a way of enabling growth in the industry.

We look forward to hosting subsequent editions with strategic partnerships from other players in Nigeria’s financial sector.” The Pegasus Fintech Challenge was executed in partnership with tech accelerator, African Fintech Foundry and is a part of DLM Capital’s commitment to accelerate seed funding and investments in the Nigerian fintech space. The Fintech pitch event had 35 submissions where the top five finalists emerged for the pitch day event.

