Firm announces support programme for startups

Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco-based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML) and other compliance procedures, has announced a special programme for African startups “The YV startup programme.”

The YV startup programme is a six-month support programme aimed at helping highgrowth startups from across Africa leverage the superior technology of Youverify to build and scale at no cost. Selected startups will get up to $2,000 worth of YVOS credits in support. This credit will allow them access to super-fast technology, with which they can perform KYC, Anti-money laundering, Address verifications and other customers due diligence processes. Other benefits of getting into the programme, according to the firm, include access to mentorship opportunities, spotlighting and network opportunities, special interviews and features, communitybased growth sessions, and others.

“Application into the programme is on a rolling basis, and only startups who meet the requirement will be selected for the programme.” Speaking on the inspiration behind the programme, the Head of Growth and Marketing at Youverify, Hakeem Akiode, said: “Customer due diligence and compliance is a huge process and can sometimes be overwhelming for smaller startups.

This has made lots of startups, especially in the financial services sector, undermine the KYC and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) process. As a way to lessen their burdens and support them on the journey to scale, we created this program to give support to every willing startup in Africa. “This is in line with our vision of an Africa, where every African and African business can build economic relationships. We hope this program and support credits will be a major step in achieving this goal, empowering other businesses to do their due diligence and fostering economic trust. “Interested startups can apply for the YV startup programme. “Youverify’s technology helps startups, fintech companies and large financial institutions automate compliance decisions, onboard customers and fight identity fraud with data.”

