Firm appoints chairman, directors

MOAHZ Group has appointed Prince Wale Gomez as Chairman, Board of Directors. Also appointed into the board are Mr Wale Fasan, Dr Segun Okeowo and Dr Betty Naji respectively.

The President of the group, Dr Ojo Abdulqadir, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

He explained in a statement that the choice of Gomez was an easy one considering his • Gomez rich knowledge of the operations of the Nigerian economy and his contributions towards the success of so many companies and firms in Nigeria and abroad.

The new chairman obtained a degree in business and finance from Southbank University, London; post graduate diploma, East London University and a fellow, Institute of Management Consultant (IMC) with several certifications and cognitive trainings across United States of America and Europe.

Gomez sits on top of some high profile companies that are doing real good in the global business markets. Currently, he is the chief executive officer of OYLEX Petroleum; CEO, Legends Care Agency Limited, London UK; principal partner at HCA Nigeria Limited and chairman/ CEO Quant Capital Limited, Laysla Bureau De Change, Fidelity Trust LLC( USA).

