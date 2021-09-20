Business

Firm appoints chairman, directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

MOAHZ Group has appointed Prince Wale Gomez as Chairman, Board of Directors. Also appointed into the board are Mr Wale Fasan, Dr Segun Okeowo and Dr Betty Naji respectively.

 

 

The President of the group, Dr Ojo Abdulqadir, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

 

He explained in a statement that the choice of Gomez was an easy one considering his • Gomez rich knowledge of the operations of the Nigerian economy and his contributions towards the success of so many companies and firms in Nigeria and abroad.

 

The new chairman obtained a degree in business and finance from Southbank University, London; post graduate diploma, East London University and a fellow, Institute of Management Consultant (IMC) with several certifications and cognitive trainings across United States of America and Europe.

 

Gomez sits on top of some high profile companies that are doing real good in the global business markets. Currently, he is the chief executive officer of OYLEX Petroleum; CEO, Legends Care Agency Limited, London UK; principal partner at HCA Nigeria Limited and chairman/ CEO Quant Capital Limited, Laysla Bureau De Change, Fidelity Trust LLC( USA).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria to benefit from UK group’s $1bn investment plan

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of its commitment to economic growth in Africa, United Kingdom’s impact investor and development finance institution (DFI), CDC Group, has listed Nigeria as one of the beneficiaries of a planned $1 billion investment in Africa during the current year. CDC provides the much needed counter cyclical funding to local businesses and communities, as […]
Business

FG proffers solution to cargo security risks

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) currently being implemented by 23 countries including Cameroon is to be introduced in Nigerian ports to curb concealment, under-declaration and fraudulent practices as well as protect cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report     There is move by the Federal Government to tackle illegal movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition as well […]
Business

Naira slides to N410.25/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira weakened at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on Friday closing at  N410.25 per dollar compared with N408.67/$1 on Thursday, data obtained from the FMDQ website shows.   In recent weeks, the naira has been weakening against the dollar at the I&E window, dropping to a record low of N410 per dollar in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica