Firm appoints COO

Afrinvest West Africa Limited has appointed Mrs Onoise Onaghinon as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

 

She is a veteran in the Nigerian capital market and investment landscape with over 18 years of experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions and restructurings across many industries.

 

In her new role, Onaghinon would oversee human resources, legal & compliance, internal control and general services while leading the firm’s initiatives to improve efficiency across its subsidiaries.

 

According to a statement by the company, she joined Afrinvest (former SecTrust) in 2003 as an analyst in the firm’s investment banking division.

 

Onaighinon rose through the ranks to become an associate, then vice president and eventually executive director & head of investment banking

