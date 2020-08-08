Firm appoints Nollywood actress as brand ambassador

Friska Farms Limited, producers of Friska Herbal Teas, has appointed one of Nigeria’s top actors and TV presenters, Ariyiike Owolagba (aka Ariyiike Dimples), as its brand ambassador. The appointment reinforces Friska Farms’ aim to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle for everyone, with a vision to be the leading African organic lifestyle promoter by providing natural solutions that address wellness concerns globally. Chief Executive Officer of Friska Life, Usman Imanah, said: “As one of Africa’s top lifestyle brands, we are committed to providing a healthy lifestyle for everyone.

We are excited to welcome Ariyiike Dimples into the Friska family as she embodies the core values of the brand. “Our journey with Ariyiike officially began on the 1st of August 2020, and it is one we are overjoyed to be on. She brings our vision closer and draws it closer to reality through her dedication for healthy living, fitness, mental health and lifestyle.” Owolagba had expressed her delight at the appointment, hinting of her journey with the brand which had yielded the desired results.

