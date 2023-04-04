Firm Awards 50 Postgraduate Scholarships To Beneficiaries Across Africa

Kenyon International West Africa Limited, an indigenous services firm in the oil sector has announced the award of 50 postgraduate scholarships to indigent but brilliant beneficiaries across the continent of Africa.

Announcing the award in a statement issued on Tuesday by Ifechukwu Muonyili, Public Affairs Manager of the firm, it said the course was facilitated by a United States-based Tekedia institute, which offers e-learning courses.

Muonyili quoted the chief Executive Officer of Kenyon, Dr Victor Ekpenyong as saying that the gesture was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship amongst the youths rather than being job seekers.

The company commended the efforts of Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Tekedia Institute lead faculty, for working to ensure that Kenyon’s idea comes to fruition.

It said that feedback from the institution indicates that applications are currently being received from the targeted beneficiaries.

Kenyon International, which offers well control services that check vandalism and oil theft pledged that it is fully committed to providing resources that can enable less privileged but qualified persons to acquire the needed knowledge and skills to effectively manage their businesses all over Africa.

The firm had 2022 awarded 30 scholarships for a special master of business administration (MBA) programme to beneficiaries in Nigeria and subsequently increased the slots to 50 and extended the scope to other African countries.

The statement read “As an organisation with a keen interest in education and all its related benefits to society, we are happy to announce that we have approved scholarships for over 50 students across Africa to be able to partake in the mini-MBA crash programme organised by Tekedia institute.

“In the past year, we made the scholarship available to 30 Nigerian students who could not afford to be part of the programme.

“We were pleased to see that they acquired the enlightenment they need to function optimally in today’s ever-evolving business landscape.

“We aim to cause a paradigm shift in the mindset of many Africans and help them discover their entrepreneurial strength, which is needed for us to experience a sustainable economic boom as a continent.

Like this: Like Loading...