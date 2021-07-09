Firm backs health initiative for women with breast, cervical cancer

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian food and beverage company, recently aided the free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment programme of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation for women in Lagos.

The exercise which will be conducted in all parts of the state started with 200 women in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area and it saw medical experts from the Foundation offering free advice about the disease, its symptoms, causes, and prevention, together with the free screening and treatment. Addressing the women at the Lagos City Centre, Lagos Island, the Foundation’s Medical Director, Dr. Femi Olaleye, said the initiative is aimed at sensitising the women on the dangers of the disease which can be harmful to health if not detected and treated at the early stage.

He stated that the Foundation’s health personnel carried out extensive breast examination on the women to ascertain whether they have lumps on them, and also conducted cervical cancer screening on them through a visual stethoscope for possible treatment, as it is a disease that severely affects their internal body system if not detected early. The medical director said most women do not know they have these infections and carry them for many years, hence there is a need for proper awareness, to enable them to know the health implications associated with it.

Like this: Like Loading...