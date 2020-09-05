Firm backs Lagos govt regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly-reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector. The Association said the newlyreviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders and check harassment by officials while on duty. While describing it as welcome development, PEDPA also expressed its readiness to partner with the government for smooth business operations and security of its members.

The National President of PEDPA, Mr. Idris Shonuga, said this at a press conference in Lagos, to introduce the union as the umbrella body of all the e-hailing drivers and lease partners. He called on app companies that were yet to register with the Lagos State Government to do so for a better business environment.

