Arts & Entertainments

Firm backs Lagos govt regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly-reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector. The Association said the newlyreviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders and check harassment by officials while on duty. While describing it as welcome development, PEDPA also expressed its readiness to partner with the government for smooth business operations and security of its members.
The National President of PEDPA, Mr. Idris Shonuga, said this at a press conference in Lagos, to introduce the union as the umbrella body of all the e-hailing drivers and lease partners. He called on app companies that were yet to register with the Lagos State Government to do so for a better business environment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man shares chat with herbalist’s daughter who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he breaks up with her

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man has shared his chat with girlfriend who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he dares to end their relationship. From the conversation shared, the young man who just found out that his girlfriend’s father is a herbalist told her he is no longer in the relationship. When asked why […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reviving late Chief M.K.O’s goodies for the masses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Title: Farewell to Poverty: Let There Be Light in Africa Author: Modupe Onitiri-Abiola                   Publisher: Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Pennsylvania, U.S.A Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     T here is an African saying that ‘nobody can run away from his shadow.’ It is based on this adage […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fake lifestyle not a decent way to live – Onah

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Uche Onah is an award winning choreographer, actor and dancer. A graduate of Theatre Art, University of Ibadan, he has featured in several popular productions, including musicals and reality television shows as choreographer and instructor. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he recalls how it all started, challenges and projection. He also talks about fake […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: