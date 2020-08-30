Firm backs Lagos’ regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private- Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector.

The association said the newly reviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders as well as check harassment by officials while on duty. Describing it as a welcome development, PEDPA also expressed its readiness to partner with the government for smooth business operations and security of its members.

The National President of PEDPA, Mr. Idris Shonuga, said this at a press conference in Lagos to introduce the union as the umbrella body of all the e-hailing drivers and lease partners. He called on app companies that were yet to register with the Lagos State Government to do so for a better business environment.

He said: “The regulation is a welcome development as far as e-hailing drivers’ partner is concerned. The regulation is all about proper profiling of those who are rendering transportation service under technology companies, such as Uber and Bolt.

“There are a lot of irregularities on these platforms because government is not involved to check their excesses. It is imperative for us as citizens to organise ourselves and ask some questions that have to do with the safety of life and prosperity. “In these app companies, they deactivated drivers accounts; they didn’t do due diligence of drivers identity.

“They didn’t do proper vetting of riders, and some riders used all kinds of names to subscribe under their platforms. This is quite appalling.’’

Like this: Like Loading...