Metro & Crime

Firm, Bank tango over N12.86bn ‘contract breach’ claims 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

A Firm, Chuddy Goodness Investment Ltd, and its alter ego, Chukwudi Goodness Okonkwo have asked Justice W. Animahun of a Lagos State High Court to compel Access Bank Plc to pay it N12,866,421,700.00 for alleged breach of contract.

The firm and Okonkwo made the prayer in their amended statement of defence and counter-claim dated January 23, 2020 in the suit marked LD/3304CMW/17 against the bank.
A similar suit involving the same amount marked FHC/L/CS/2369/2019 between the firm and the bank is currently pending before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos.
In it, the plaintiffs through their lawyer, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi, claimed that the sum arose following alleged breach of fiduciary duties, excess bank charges/deductions; excess payment and unauthorized/illegal withdrawals from its account number: 0690227859 with the bank.
But, the bank in its statement of defence denied being in breach of contract.
Access Bank through its lawyer,  E. D. Onyeke, averred that the firm and Okonkwo were not entitled to any sum, but are rather indebted to the bank to the tune of N2, 152,831,027.
In the suit, the firm averred that in the course of its business relationship with the bank, it was granted facilities contained in the bank’s offer letters of July 22, 2014 and September 19, 2014, to facilitate its business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police shot me, offered N250,000 to bury case –Victim

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A victim of police brutality, Kamol Ganiyu yesterday told the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation how a yet-to-be-identified police officer shot him in the leg and crippled him. Ganiyu, who gave evidence before the panel sitting at the Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital, said he was shot in the leg by “unknown” […]
Metro & Crime

17 teenage hoodlums arrested in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives have arrested 17 suspected teenage hoodlums terrorising residents of Lagos State. The arrest was part of efforts of the police to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents of the state. The suspects are Afolabi Abeeb (18), Adeniyi Fawaz (18), Ezekiel Kehinde […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gas station on fire in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a gas plant, located in the Baruwa area of Lagos, is currently on fire. Although reports are still sketchy, it was learnt that an explosion was heard at the plant around 6 this morning. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have mobilised to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica