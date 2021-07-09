Business

Firm boosts food value chain, opens 150th store

Taiwo Hassan

Eat’N’Go Limited, the leading QSR operator and master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, has announced the milestone of its 150th store opening, with the recent openings of nine Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery stores in various locations in the country.

The new locations for Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery combined stores at Nyanya Abuja, Challenge Ibadan, Choba in Port Harcourt, and Cold Stone added stores in Admiralty Lekki, Jakande Lekki and Aromire Ikeja, brings total Eat’N’Go stores in Africa to 156 stores. These new store openings demonstrate the group’s expansion plans for Africa, targeting 180 stores by the end of 2021. Marketing Director at Eat’N’Go, Ilyas Kazeem, in his remarks on the milestone said: “We are incredibly excited to have reached this milestone of opening 150+ stores.

It means our valued customers now have more of our brands’ locations to enjoy their favourite meals and treats, as well as exciting new products that will constantly excite their tastebuds and keep them yearning for more.” The Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director at Eat’N’Go, Patrick McMichael, also commented on this milestone, when he said, “we are delighted to mark the opening of our 150th store on the continent.

The Eat’N’Go team has a shared vision of delivering premium food offerings alongside quality customer service in all our communities. “With every store opening, our team has an opportunity to create jobs, impart necessary job training to the employees, and drive a positive impact in our communities through our different CSR initiatives. “By the end of 2021, it is our vision to open 180+ new stores across Africa. We will continue to bring satisfying, delectable yet affordable food offerings to every market in which we open stores,” McMichael said.

