Business

Firm bridges unemployment gap with digital platform

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A digital organisation, Softwork.xyz, has created a digital platform to bridge the unemployment gap in the country by connecting the unemployed, freelancers and those in need of skills with the relevant agencies. According to, , the platform is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform, founder and CEO of SoftWork, Chigozie Okwara, said: “The whole idea is bridging the unemployment gap and rendering necessary services. Every individual signing up wants to work and exchange vital information in a safe and secure space. We have designed an online platform where freelancers (web designers, developers, video editors, digital marketers, graphic designers e.t.c) can meet.

“We have connected over 5,000 freelancers with employers, and everyday, we look for ways to verify any individual who signs up on the website. The verification is more intense to avoid fraudsters posing as freelancers or employers. There is the email verification process, identity card verification process by uploading National ID cards, passport or drivers license to verify your identity. Without verification, jobs cannot be applied for. It is important employers get the worth for every price paid.”

Describing Softwork as an extremely beneficial platform that does not only connect businesses with ideal skills but dishes out articles on ways to improve, by updating those signed up, on the latest trends circling their area of expertise, as well as how they can acquire new skills needed for better work, the CEO noted that distance was no barrier for work on Softwork, as clients can monitor every work carried out.

According to him, “unlike many platforms, we make use of Escrow (making us a third party to the payment process, until the specified job is done). This allows for a refund in a situation where there is need for one.”

Okwara added that this was first of its kind trending in the social media space to benefit skilled and qualified Nigerians seeking employment, adding that “you might have searched for Softwork.xyz and the popular 404 Error pops up, this is because we are relaunching to serve every employer and freelancer better.” “We connect employers with freelancers for projects so they can grow and improve. It’s almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full time employees, you can hire based on skill set.

“People choose to be freelancers because it’s their passion and they develop marketable skills while creating their own schedule,” he noted. On his part, the Marketing Manager, Softwork, Light Nwokocha, said that their efforts was aimed at serving both freelancers and employers well, adding that this would attract and encourage more Nigerian youths to develop themselves for better jobs and a better tomorrow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gain by N641bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following gradual return of normalcy after hoodlums attacks arising from #ENDSARS protests across the country, stocks yesterday recorded huge gain to sustain positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 3.96 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks. […]
Business

‘Deutsche Bank may play key role in consolidation’needs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Deutsche Bank is gaining in financial strength, putting Germany’s largest lender in a position to play a leading role in European banking consolidation, CEO, Christian Sewing, was quoted on Sunday as saying. “We continue to do better and therefore meet the criteria to sit at the table when it comes to a possible consolidation of […]
Business

FeedMe initiative to support poor communities with food

Posted on Author Our Reporters

FeedMe, an initiative aimed at feeding poor children in ‘isolated’ communities on a monthly basis has kicked off in Lagos. Speaking on the initiative, the convener, Oluwatunmise Mafe, said: “Globally, one in nine people are undernourished, FeedMe cannot fold its arms and let people go hungry, we believe in doing our bit in addressing hunger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica