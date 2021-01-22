Firm bridges unemployment gap with digital platform

A digital organisation, Softwork.xyz, has created a digital platform to bridge the unemployment gap in the country by connecting the unemployed, freelancers and those in need of skills with the relevant agencies. According to, , the platform is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform, founder and CEO of SoftWork, Chigozie Okwara, said: “The whole idea is bridging the unemployment gap and rendering necessary services. Every individual signing up wants to work and exchange vital information in a safe and secure space. We have designed an online platform where freelancers (web designers, developers, video editors, digital marketers, graphic designers e.t.c) can meet.

“We have connected over 5,000 freelancers with employers, and everyday, we look for ways to verify any individual who signs up on the website. The verification is more intense to avoid fraudsters posing as freelancers or employers. There is the email verification process, identity card verification process by uploading National ID cards, passport or drivers license to verify your identity. Without verification, jobs cannot be applied for. It is important employers get the worth for every price paid.”

Describing Softwork as an extremely beneficial platform that does not only connect businesses with ideal skills but dishes out articles on ways to improve, by updating those signed up, on the latest trends circling their area of expertise, as well as how they can acquire new skills needed for better work, the CEO noted that distance was no barrier for work on Softwork, as clients can monitor every work carried out.

According to him, “unlike many platforms, we make use of Escrow (making us a third party to the payment process, until the specified job is done). This allows for a refund in a situation where there is need for one.”

Okwara added that this was first of its kind trending in the social media space to benefit skilled and qualified Nigerians seeking employment, adding that “you might have searched for Softwork.xyz and the popular 404 Error pops up, this is because we are relaunching to serve every employer and freelancer better.” “We connect employers with freelancers for projects so they can grow and improve. It’s almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full time employees, you can hire based on skill set.

“People choose to be freelancers because it’s their passion and they develop marketable skills while creating their own schedule,” he noted. On his part, the Marketing Manager, Softwork, Light Nwokocha, said that their efforts was aimed at serving both freelancers and employers well, adding that this would attract and encourage more Nigerian youths to develop themselves for better jobs and a better tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...