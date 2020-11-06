Firm buoys cocoa beverage market with new product

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has introduced a drink powder called Twisco chocolate into the country’s competitive cocoa beverage market as parts of its commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians by providing them with quality nutrition Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, explained that the new chocolate drink powder confirmed the organisation’s commitment to designing quality food products to keep Nigerian families nourished, especially with a branded active ingredient, called enerfort.

Einarsson explained that it was a special blend of 10 power packed micro nutrients, including Vitamin B2, B6, B12, C, D3, Niacin, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron and Zinc– all which are necessary for optimal energy release that ‘everybody need to power your dream.’ According to him, Promasidor will continually use its unique and thorough knowledge of the food industry in Africa to energise, nourish and enrich the quality of the lives of the people on the continent. Also speaking during the event, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Abiodun Ayodeji, said the introduction of Twisco chocolate drink powder into the Nigerian market was designed to meet the nutrition needs of the Nigerian child, adding that all members of the family are expected to enjoy the goodness of the new offering.

He stated: “Twisco is a premium chocolate drink powder that we are offering to our esteemed Nigerian consumers. It has the goodness of cocoa, malt and milk. It comes in a premium look and feel packaging available in 25g Sachets, 500g Tin and 500g refill.”

However, during the contract signing of Twisco brand ambassador, Tiwa Savage, a multitalented singer, the management of the company noted that her personality and career exploited in the Nigerian and global entertainment industry was in sync with Promasidor’s brand building objectives, adding that the singer of international repute will enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship with Promasidor as brand ambassador for Twisco.

