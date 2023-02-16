Firm celebrates clearing 100,000 plastic bottles from Lagos shorelines

Rite Foods Limited, the market leader in Nigeria’s food and beverage industry, is poised towards promoting environmental conservation through its sponsored riteonthebeach initiative aimed at cleaning the country’s beaches where it cleared 100,000 plastic bottles from Lagos shorelines. The riteonthebeach initiative was launched in August 2021 by Rite Foods’ Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa. In particular, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project went live in the Lagos beach communities in January 2022, with a success story. To date, the communities have removed over 100,000 bottles from their beaches with school children taking the responsibility of dropping off twenty-two bottles or 1kg of plastics before school each day. Through the beach cleaning initiative, 74 scholarships and over 20 jobs have been created from the collection and recycling process, spearheaded by the Founder of Popbeachclub, Mr. Akin Disu, the convener of Riteonthebeach, with its festival held in November, 2022. The academic festival sensitises the public on the effects of climate change and plastic pollution on the environment centred in the remote Lagos fishing communities of Ilashe, Ibeshe, and Ikaare. In partnership with Disu, Riteonthebeach created the Plastic Neutral Token, a community- driven social enterprise system that encourages members of the public to take responsibility for the plastic waste they produce, as the average human being uses 84 kilograms of plastic yearly.
Related Articles
CIIN charges Staco Insurance to protect shareholders’ fund
The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has charged Staco Insurance Plc to maintain sound risk assessment system to protect their shareholders’ fund. The institute also urged them to take a position on sound rating of businesses, as well as ensure there is no gap in their reinsurance programmes. President of CIIN, Edwin Igbiti, gave […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSE closes final week of 2020 positive
Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the last week of year 2020 on positive rout as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.79 per cent and 3.83 per cent to close the week at 40,270.72 and N21.057 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ooni lauds Ecobank’s support for indigenous culture, tourism
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that Ecobank’s sponsorship of the recent Adire exhibition reconfirms the bank’s support for the growth of indigenous culture, tourism and entrepreneurship across the continent. The royal father stated this during a three-day Adire exhibition tagged: “Adire Lagos Experience,” powered by Ecobank Nigeria, in Lagos, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)