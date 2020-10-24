Politics

Firm celebrates World Juice Day to enhance healthy living

Chivita has held its second annual Chivita World Juice Day in Lagos, in a bid to enhance healthy living.

 

The annual Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative undertaken to deepen conversations on consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice thus enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.

 

The theme for this year’s edition of the event, “Fruit Juice: The Smart Secret of Boosting Immunity”, was informed by the need to highlight the beneficial properties of consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice to support the body’s immune system in order to promote everyday wellness.

 

Speaking about the event, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, stressed the need for 100 per cent fruit juice consumption as a smart way of supporting immune function during the COVID-19 era and beyond.

 

He said while the global pandemic has challenged systems everywhere, it has also raised social consciousness on healthy diets and lifestyle.

 

In partnership with health and nutrition experts who were carefully selected to share their perspectives on how Nigerians can defend themselves from within through fruit juice consumption, CHI Limited hopes to empower consumers to consider daily consumption of a glass of 100 per cent fruit juice as a smart choice in their daily health routine.

 

One of the guest speakers and Principal Dietician with the National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Mrs. Adejoke Adeniji, listed the benefits of consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice to include strengthening of the immune system, aiding of digestion, weight loss and prevention of allergies and ailments from entering the system.

 

She said: “Consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice is a valuable source of nutrients that are bioactive and can support the immune system by fighting free radicals and also reducing fatigue.

