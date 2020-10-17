Arts & Entertainments

Firm celebrates World Juice Day

In commemoration of this year’s annual Chivita World Juice Day celebration, Chivita is leading the rallying cry for everyday wellness. In the events that have filled this year, health experts and nutritionist are so focused on how everyone ought to pay close attention to their health and their nutrition and get the right vitamins and minerals to ensure an effective immune system.

Health-focused brands such as Chivita have been front and centre in these times with its pure fruit juice offerings that are rich in Vitamins and Minerals. A recently published World Health Organization (WHO) report said: “Adequate fruit and vegetable intake are required to help reduce nutritional deficiencies and increase resistance to infectious disease.”

Further research has shown that consumers who take a glass of Fruit juice a day enjoy essential benefits such as an effective immune system, improved skin care, lower blood pressure, improved eye function, as fruit juices contain antioxidants which supply the body with much-needed vitamins. According to the Compass 2019 report, Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest per capital fruit juice consumption in the world, consuming two litres per year as compared to 8 litres average for Africa and 20 litres average globally.

This is a cause for concern because fruit juice consumption is one of the affordable ways of accessing the right doses of nutrients and minerals necessary for building stronger immunity. Celebrated on October 17, every year, the aim of this event is to foster a juice drinking culture among Nigerians with a view to adopting healthier lifestyles thereby building a healthy nation.

