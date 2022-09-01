Business

Firm commences ‘Watch & Win’ promo for consumers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Bigi carbonated soft drink, a brand of Rite Foods Limited, producers of Sosa Fruit Drink, Fearless Energy Drink and Rite Sausages, has recommenced its enormously loved ‘Watch & Win’ promo where participants stand the chance of winning a brand-new car amongst other consolation prizes. According to the company, this is part of its effort to excite movie lovers, their families and friends in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences whilst being revitalised with the fantastically refreshing array of the brand’s 13 flavours (Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Lemon and Lime, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale and Bigi Zero Cola) thereby offering extensive value for money.

The mega promo was flagged off in December last year as its first edition and saw the winner, Amarachi Chukwuma, being gifted with a brand-new car and over 100 packs of Bigi drinks at a presentation ceremony held in Lagos, on Monday, 11 April, 2022, amid other participants who attested to the credibility of the reward initiative. To recommence its second edition, the promo kicked off August 8, till October 31, 2022 and cinema lovers are encouraged to partake in the promo, as Bigi is poised towards rewarding and refreshing them with its unique variety from its 13 variants that have blazed the trail in the CSD segment, having been acclaimed as the market leader by consumers across the country.

As a consumer centric brand, the promo demonstrates Bigi’s value for its consumers while having delightful moments watching their much-loved movies, with the nourishment provided through its unique flavours. This stride is amidst the beverage industry pacesetter promoting entertainment through various initiatives such as its sponsorship of Art of Living, Felabration, Nigerian Idol and the international musical star discovery platform for young Nigerian artists, that saw the Bayelsa- born Kingdom Kroseide and the Delta-born Progress Chukwuyem emerge winners of Season 6 and Season 7 respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Insecurity: Weighing implications of telcos’ shutdown

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), last week, ordered network operators in the country to shut down all their sites in Zamfara State, in what came as a last resort in tackling the rising insecurity in the state. While stakeholders have expressed divergent views on the issue, the implications of this unprecedented action could be far-reaching. […]
Business

COVID-19 loans: Beneficiaries relieve experiences

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as parts of containment measure to rein in impact of COVID-19 on the economy and improve livelihood. The facility administered by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has put smile on SMEs operators’ faces, as some beneficiaries relieve their experiences. Abdulwahab Isa reports When […]
Business

Expert: Double-digit inflation likely to persist

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing sustained foreign exchange pressures, increased budgetary and electioneering spending as well as insecurity, the Chairman of Fidelity Pension Managers Board of Directors, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has predicted that Nigeria may continue to experience double-digit inflation throughout this year. He stated this in an “Economic outlook in 2022” report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. After […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica